Great Spaces: Living Luxe in Beautiful Bradenton

Florida real estate is on fire with addition of a four-bedroom home in the luxury Florida community The Concession, located in Bradenton. Sitting at 8337 Lindrick Lane, this 5,105-square-foot home—freshly built in 2017—boasts soaring ceilings, tons of light, a three-car garage and palm trees galore.

The bathrooms alone will make you want to move in, and the dining room and library look out onto the gorgeous pool, with a nearby gazebo for sitting with friends or sipping your favorite happy hour treat.

Listed by: Roy Dupuis, Anchor Realty of Southwest Florida

Listed for: $2,495,000



Image Credit: Anchor Builders

