Lone Wolf Technologies Acquires Instanet Solutions

Lone Wolf Technologies has acquired Instanet Solutions, an electronic forms, eSignature and transaction management provider, the company recently announced. The acquisition “creates the largest real estate brokerage software program in North America” and “paves the way for the industry’s first fully-integrated end-to-end solution with transaction management, electronic forms, eSignatures MLS listing upload, back-office accounting and CRM,” according to a release on the announcement.

“Instanet is an industry leader in transaction management solutions for the residential real estate market,” says Patrick Arkeveld, CEO of Lone Wolf Technologies. “The company has over 500,000 licensed users, as well as a tight integration with some of the largest MLSs in North America.

“The acquisition strengthens our stance in this market by providing our clients with a unique end-to-end solution to drive all of their operations,” Arkeveld says. “A fully-integrated transaction management-to-back office accounting solution is exactly what our clients are looking for, as it will radically improve the day-to-day experience of running and working in a real estate brokerage.”

“We are thrilled to join an amazing technology provider who, like us, has a long history of providing best-in-class solutions to the real estate industry,” says Martin Scrocchi, CEO, founder and president of Instanet Solutions, which offers TransactionDesk®. “This is fantastic news for our customers and the real estate industry at large. Like Instanet, Lone Wolf offers comprehensive, time-saving tools that enable real estate brokerages to take charge of their operations. Together, we can make our clients’ experience even better through the industry’s first transaction management-to-back office accounting solution.”

“Not only will this investment benefit brokerages, it will improve the experience for their agents and increase the value of TransactionDesk as a member benefit for those MLSs and associations that are providing Instanet products to their members today,” says Arkeveld.

The company is investing millions of dollars into the combined Instanet and Lone Wolf platforms to enhance the product suite and further integrate the solutions.



For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.



