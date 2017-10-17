Engel & VÃ¶lkers Expands Into Tennessee

Engel & VÃ¶lkers has expanded into Tennessee, opening its first shop in Chattanooga, the company recently announced. Engel & VÃ¶lkers Chattanooga, a result of a partnership with Bridge City Realty, will provide services to buyers and sellers of properties in Chattanooga and surrounding counties. The shop will be led by license partners Tonjia and Jeremy Landreth.

“Chattanooga is becoming a major tech hub of the South, and as a result has seen a lot of urbanization and growth catapulting its real estate market,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas. “With companies like Amazon and Volkswagen establishing roots in the area, Chattanooga is one of the latest cities to receive a surge of interest from more affluent clientele and international real estate investors. We’re confident that Tonija and Jeremy, with their deep knowledge of the local market and proven success with Bridge City Realty, will be the ideal partners to establish the Engel & VÃ¶lkers brand and best serve clientele in Chattanooga’s evolving real estate market.”

“Demand is high in Chattanooga, with downtown properties rarely staying on the market for more than a few days,” says Tonjia Landreth. “The Engel & VÃ¶lkers brand brings standards of professionalism that are necessary in the current Chattanooga market and enable our agents to best accommodate our clients locally and abroad, whether buying or selling.”

The shop will be comprised of 18 real estate advisors.

For more information, please visit chattanooga.evusa.com or www.evusa.com.



