Rock Your Fourth Quarter

Whether you’re on track to exceed your goals or you’ve fallen behind, you have two-plus months to finish strong and set the stage for a successful 2018. Luckily, autumn is a great time to get face-to-face with your clients and generate leads. Don’t take your foot off the gas and coast into the holiday season; use this social time of year to seize opportunities to check in with your clients while you enjoy the spirit of the season.

Adopt the mindset of a sprinter.

By the end of the year, many agents begin to feel their motivation wane. If that sounds like you, flip your calendar ahead to December and pick the last day you plan to work before the holidays. Then, count backwards through the calendar to see how many weeks you have left to reach your goals. This allows you to think like a sprinter and act as if each week is a separate sprint. At the end of each week, take a break to help you begin the next week refreshed and focused on your end-goal.



Focus on lead generation.

Keep your pipeline full of leads well into the New Year with consistent lead generation. Continue to do your proactive lead-generating activities right up until your vacation starts and not only will you achieve your goals this year; you’ll sow the seeds for business and closings in the winter and spring, as well.

Content Square 1.

Enlist help to stay motivated.

Take your motivation to the next level by pairing up with a colleague in the office. Compare notes each week to encourage one another. Share your successes and challenges of the week and provide accountability to help each other reach goals.

Get a lead by lunchtime.

If you need a lead, deliver a small gift of appreciation to help you get face-to-face with your clients and deepen your relationships with them. Luckily, we’re entering the most social time of the year when people are eager to connect. When you pop by your clients’ homes or offices with a small, thoughtful gift, you not only thank them for their business and referrals; you also ensure you stay at the forefront of their minds.

If you’re nervous about dropping by your clients, start with the people you like the most. It’ll fuel your energy and keep you motivated to visit more of your clients.

Make sure they’re home or in the office when you arrive by calling ahead and letting them know approximately when you’ll be there.

Keep the visits short; they shouldn’t be any longer than 15 minutes. Stay standing while you’re visiting to ensure you don’t stay too long.

Don’t get hung up on the gift. The true gift is your time and the visit. The gift itself should be thoughtful and inexpensive, such as seasonal gifts like fresh picked apples from a local farm or a bag of Halloween candy or holiday-themed items such as a festive wreath, holiday ornament or baked goods. If you’re planning to host a holiday party, hand-deliver the invitation to your clients.

For more ideas to finish the year on the right note, and set yourself up for a stellar 2018, sign up for the Blitz: Finish Strong. Here’s to enjoying, and leveraging, the holiday season, and setting yourself up for a prosperous New Year!



Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.