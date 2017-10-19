Bridge Interactive Earns RESO Platinum Certification

Bridge Interactive® has become the first company to earn the Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Platinum Certification for Web API specification, the Zillow Group company recently announced. Real estate professionals accessing listing data via the Bridge API have the ability to access any authorized field in the MLS database in one place, with one API call.

“Achieving Platinum Certification marks a milestone for Bridge Interactive and showcases our dedication to RESO and the industry standards that it promotes for real estate professionals,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow Group. “As the first company to reach this level of certification for its web API, Bridge Interactive continues to demonstrate industry advancement and leadership.”

“Achieving RESO Platinum Certification demonstrates how committed Bridge Interactive is to providing its customers access to the latest technology and the best in data standards,” says Jeremy Crawford, CEO of. “The mission of RESO is to drive efficiency throughout the real estate industry, and we are proud to have Bridge Interactive working alongside us to keep the industry moving forward.”

For more information, please visit www.bridgeinteractive.com.



