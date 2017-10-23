Author of ‘Catch Me If You Can’ to Keynote RISMedia’s Power Broker Dinner

“Catch Me If You Can” author and film subject Frank Abagnale will headline RISMedia’s 22nd Annual Power broker Reception & Dinner on Nov. 3 in Chicago, Ill., sharing how he went from one of the world’s most notorious con men to an international cybersecurity expert, as well as insight and lessons on security. Abagnale, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in Steven Spielberg’s “Catch Me If You Can,” went from his early years as a check forger and serving time to paying all the money back and eventually using his knowledge to help the FBI catch fraudsters and helping business and government organizations stay a step ahead of cybercriminals.

WATCH: Catch Me If You Can: The Frank Abagnale Story



RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner is an exclusive, invitation-only event honoring the Top 500 brokers in RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Report & Survey, published in April. The event, held at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, includes a cocktail reception followed by a dinner and an awards ceremony. For more information on attending, please contact Randi Vannucchi at randiv@rismedia.com.

Earlier on Nov. 3, RISMedia will host its annual Power Broker Forum, “New Strategies for Engaging Consumers,” from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. at the McCormick Place Convention Center, West Building, Room W184 A, during the REALTORS® Conference & Expo. Leading Power Brokers will share their strategies for more effectively engaging consumers through all of today’s many communication channels, and take marketing efforts to the next level—online, and through automated social media, branding and shareable content—and how those strategies impact the bottom line. RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum is open to all full and day conference attendees.

