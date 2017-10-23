Halstead’s Harlem Office Hosts ‘Beautify the Boulevard’ Event

Halstead Property’s Harlem office hosted “Beautify the Boulevard” on Oct. 4 to benefit the Frederick Douglass Boulevard Alliance, raising more than $7,000, the company recently announced. The event brought together 70 attendees and celebrated the work of Uptown artists, local businesses and restaurants along Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

“We are thrilled with the turnout of community members for our Beautify the Boulevard event,” says Sandy Wilson, executive director of Sales at Halstead’s Harlem office. “The Frederick Douglass Boulevard Alliance is an incredible organization that encourages a positive and thriving environment for Harlem’s community and businesses. Funds from Beautify the Boulevard will go toward installing matching tree guards to enhance and protect the trees along the corridor from 110th to 124th Street.”

The event featured a gallery of artwork by Uptown artists, curated by Art in FLUX, followed by a “Taste of the Boulevard” reception, which included light fare and cocktails provided by participating restaurants on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Content Square 1.

Attendees included Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; Wilson; and Halstead agents and event chairs Anna Maria Bishop-Harris, Leesa E. Grant, Mika Jones, Sarah Pedersen, and Leanne Stella.



For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.