Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty Earns BGRS Outstanding Performance Award for 2016

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has earned the platinum award from BGRS, a relocation services provider, for outstanding performance in supply chain relocation, the company recently announced. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty Vice President of Business Development Alicia Motter accepted the award at the 2017 Annual Supplier Forum.

“I am honored to be able to accept the award on behalf of the entire Homesale organization,” said Motter. “It is not an individual effort on anyone’s part, but truly a team effort. We have great leadership at Homesale that has embraced the specific criteria and requirements necessary to compete for corporate relocation business.”

“I am incredibly proud of all the Homesale team members who have worked tirelessly to ensure we deliver an exceptional customer experience every single time,” said Regina Coia, president of Realty Operations at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty. “Alicia Motter and her relocation staff are simply the best in the business. An astounding 100 percent customer satisfaction rating is a testament to that!”

