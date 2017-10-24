Did You Have an ‘Eat Me’ Cake, Or Has Your House Shrunk?

Don’t let your wonderland home fool you: you’re not Alice and you haven’t gotten bigger—but your home is smaller. You’ve outgrown plenty of things in your life so, of course, you can outgrow your home. The signs will be hard to miss, but here’s what you can look for:

Full Closets

If your closets are overflowing or things seem a little too tight around your home, it can be a sign that either you’ve got too much stuff or it’s time to move.

Even if you’re living as a minimalist, you may be ready for more elbow room in the kitchen, or a bigger dining room because you’re tired of cramming your family around a small table.

Content Square 1.

Your Growing Family

One or two kids might be okay for a while depending on your starter home, but you’ll soon notice that toys start to pile up and the kids aren’t so small anymore. Sooner or later everyone is going to need their own space.

Children also have a lot of energy. A bigger home can give you additional spaces where they can get that energy out, like a game room or a bigger yard to play in.

You Got a Dog

Adopting a dog is a big commitment and providing your pet with enough running space is included in that. A new home with a big yard or a nearby park can make moving worthwhile.

Content Square 2.

You’re Jumping Over Furniture

You’ll notice that the more people you add to your household, the more furniture will pop up. If you’re adding on for convenience or decorating reasons, keep in mind that a bigger house will have the space to accommodate the furniture. You don’t want to be jumping over couches and chairs in order to get to the next room.

You Need a New Location

The neighborhood of your dreams might not be the one you’re living in. As your needs change, so will the sought-after location. If you have kids, you may want to move them into another school district. Or perhaps you just want a neighborhood that has more yard space and privacy.