FHFA: Home Prices Rose in August

Home prices rose 0.7 percent month-over-month in August 2017, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) recently released House Price Index (HPI). The HPI year-over-year—based on prices for homes with Fannie Mae- or Freddie Mac-backed mortgages—was up 6.6 percent.

Per the Index, month-over-month home price changes range from -0.1 percent in the New England Census division to +1.4 percent in the Pacific division. Home price changes year-over-year ranged from +5.0 percent in the Middle Atlantic Census division to +9.3 percent in the Pacific division.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.