Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands in California’s Contra Costa County

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added its latest California brokerage, Antioch-based Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Royal & Associates, the company recently announced. The brokerage, led by Melody Royal, will serve Antioch, Pittsburg, Oakley, Brentwood, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Byron in Contra Costa County.

“From day one, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affords a striking freshness, offering renewed inspiration for my team, as well as a dynamic experience for consumers,” says Royal, owner. “The brand offers unique tools that encourage a deep understanding of our clients, which align with our thorough approach to the real estate process. As we continue to explore the network’s broad suite of tools and resources, I’m thrilled to continue leveraging the brand appeal as a recruiting tool for organic growth.”

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Royal & Associates is committed to ensuring that every client has a close working relationship with its sales associates, offering unprecedented accessibility and a profound knowledge of the local market,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We look forward to helping Melody Royal and her team further deepen these relationships in the dynamic Contra Costa County area, enabling Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to continue its growth in Antioch and beyond.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgroyal.com or www.BHGRE.com.



