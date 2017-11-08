How to Find the NAR Designation or Certification Courses That Fit You Best

The following information is provided by the Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD).

Last week, in celebration of NAR’s Designation Awareness Month, we discussed the differences between a designation and a certification. This week, we’re going to take it a step further and give you guidance about exactly where to go to research which designations and certifications fit you best, or interest you most.

NAR and all of the organizations affiliated with it offer education in some format and one or more credentials. Four of these organizations focus predominantly on residential real estate—CRB (now called REBI), CRS, REBAC, and WCR. The others focus on specialized real estate markets or activities, such as commercial investment, property management, land brokerage, and real property advising.

Content Square 1.

In total, there are 25 NAR credentials (designations and certifications). Each of these individual programs have their own dedicated websites (see within the link above), which are a great place to start your research if you are looking for detailed information about each credential, such as requirements for obtaining, benefits, and fees. The vast majority of NAR credentials require specific coursework. Furthermore, a detailed, comprehensive, and sortable database of all courses offered by NAR and its affiliates is located at the NAR Education Matrix.

In addition to the links above, there are two important learning platforms that you should be aware of when planning your education. These are described below.

Most residential and international-focused education from NAR that is available in classroom format rolls up under the Training4RE.com website. Using this site, real estate professionals can register for onsite classroom courses in locations that work for them.

A similar set of education in online format rolls up under onlinelearning.realtor, which is NAR’s popular online learning platform. On this site, real estate professionals can sign up for online courses and complete them on their own timeframe, since the courses are good (“live”) for a full year.

Regardless of format, if you are looking for a particular course but can’t find it at either of these two sites, go back to the Education Matrix or to the specific program’s website and contact their program team for guidance.

Content Square 2.

In addition to these credential-focused education programs, NAR also offers an accredited and fully-online Master of Real Estate (MRE) graduate-level program, Code of Ethics Training Resources, and the Leadership Academy.

To celebrate Designation Awareness Month, during the month of November, all online designation and certification courses offered in the online format through the Center for REALTOR® Development at its onlinelearning.realtor site are 20% off their regular price. For more information about Designation Awareness Month, please visit www.nar.realtor/articles/november-is-designation-awareness-month.

For more information, please visit RISMedia’s new online learning portal from NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) and the Learning Library. Here, real estate professionals can sign up for online professional development courses, industry designations, certifications, CE credits, Code of Ethics programs and more. NAR’s CRD also offers monthly specials and important education updates. New users will need to register for an account.

Content Square 3.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.