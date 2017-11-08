Relatability: A Winning Strategy for Staying Fresh

In the following interview, Leah Wolfe-Kraemer, managing broker – Goodyear for Realty ONE Group in Goodyear, Ariz., discusses the advantages of the Realty ONE Group brand, marketing, social media and more.

Region Served: Southwest Valley of Maricopa County

Years in Real Estate: 13

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 415

What You Love Most About Your Home: Its location. I’m close to work, a variety of amenities and a Starbucks.

What is the most unique way you have marketed a new listing?

I wrote an entire listing description that focused on a Betty Boop toilet seat. This was an REO property, and that toilet seat was the most redeeming feature of the house. Even in a depressed market, I had multiple offers on the home, and I truly believe it was because prospective buyers felt compelled to see this “rare collectible that will keep your bum comfortable.”

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

I love living and working in the Southwest Valley. Many of the homes in the area were built in 2000 or later, and new construction is still rampant. Everything feels clean and inviting. That, combined with our extremely affordable housing, makes our area a hot spot for real estate.

How does your company stay flexible and current?

Having introduced revolutionary concepts like the ‘UNbrokerage,’ our Cube8 Innovation Center brings ideas to life. Our focus is to form strategic partnerships with other cutting-edge companies that bring a dynamic arsenal of resources to our agents, and, in turn, our clients. So far in 2017, we’ve enhanced our agent dashboard to include SkySlope, Moxi Works, MoveEasy, Proxio and Spacio. And there’s more to come.

How are you preparing your agents for the future of real estate?

With the emergence of companies like Opendoor, I’m really focusing on getting back to basics. Superior customer service with a hands-on approach is still the best way to attract and retain clients. We launched ONE University earlier this year to help agents hone their customer service and rapport-building skills.

What are some of the most creative ways you’re using social media?

Though I wouldn’t consider it creative, per se, it’s effective to focus on other people on social posts. Instead of adopting the “me, me, me” mentality of social media, my top producer/birthday announcement/congratulatory posts about my agents are often the most viewed, and typically have the highest engagement rates.

