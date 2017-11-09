NAR Honors Two REALTORSÂ® With Distinguished Service Awards

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) has honored two REALTORSÂ® with Distinguished Service Awards: California REALTORÂ® Robert Kulick and Nevada REALTORÂ® Jack Woodcock, the organization recently announced. The Award, considered the highest honor a REALTORÂ® can receive, denotes no more than two REALTORSÂ® each year who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and serve as leaders in their local communities.

“I am pleased to present this award to Robert Kulick, a successful real estate professional and proven leader in his community,” said NAR 2018 President Elizabeth Mendenhall, who presented the Awards at the recent REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo. “For over 30 years, Robert has devoted countless time to his local, state and national associations and has strengthened the real estate community through his devotion and professionalism.

“It is [also] my tremendous honor to present this award to Jack Woodcock for his commitment to his profession and the REALTORÂ® family,” Mendenhall said. “Jack’s contributions and service to the industry are outstanding and his leadership in the community speaks volumes about the kind of person he is.”

Content Square 1.

Kulick is a 47-year REALTORÂ® from Monte Sereno, Calif., with BK Commercial Real Estate Services. Kulick has served as regional vice president, vice president and liaison to Government Affairs for NAR, and as chair of the REALTORSÂ® Political Action Committee Fundraising Goal Policies Presidential Advisory Group, and the Public Policy Coordinating, RPAC Trustees and Strategic Planning Committees. He was also a member of the RPAC Trustees Federal Disbursement Committee and the Public Advocacy Advisory Group.

At the local and state levels, Kulick has served as president and treasurer of the California Association of REALTORSÂ® (C.A.R.), and as chair of the Issues Mobilization Political Action, Legislative and Local Government Forum Committees, and as a member of the Executive Committee.

In 1997, Kulick was named California REALTORÂ® of the Year. In 1984, he served as president of the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORSÂ® (SCCAOR); he was named REALTORÂ® of the Year by SCCAOR in 1983, and given the Lifetime Achievement Award by SCCAOR in 2006.

Content Square 2.

“It is a tremendous honor to be awarded the Distinguished Service Award, and I am grateful for the support I’ve received from my colleagues at the state, local and national associations,” said Kulick. “I have been fortunate to work in an industry I enjoy, and I am excited to act as a resource to fellow REALTORSÂ®.”

Woodcock is a 43-year REALTORÂ® from Las Vegas, Nev., with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. Woodcock, founder of the REALTORSÂ® Political Action Committee’s President Circle, has served 25 years on the NAR Board of Directors, as regional vice president for NAR, and as chair of the Commercial Legislation and Regulatory Subcommittee and the Economic Issues and Commercial Real Estate Business Trends Forum. In 2003, he was inducted into the RPAC Hall of Fame, and in 2017, he was recognized for achieving the RPAC $100,000 contribution level.

Woodcock also served on the Multiple Listing Policy, Political Affairs, Political Affairs/Political Communications Network, Commercial Finance and Public Policy Coordinating Committees, as well as on the RPAC Trustees Committee for eight years.

Content Square 3.

At the local and state levels, Woodcock served 43 years with the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORSÂ®, on the board of directors, as president, as chair of the Multiple Listing Service, Executive and Building Committees, and as vice chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Woodcock has also served more than 40 years with the Nevada Association of REALTORSÂ® (NVAR), as president, as chair of NVAR PAC for eight years, and as NAR federal political coordinator to Nevada Senator John Ensign.

“I am very honored and thankful to NAR for being named a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award,” said Woodcock. “I am fortunate to have worked with great local and state REALTORÂ® Associations during my career and am proud of the work we have accomplished on behalf of our community.”

NAR established the Distinguished Service Award in 1979. Recipients must be active at the local, state and national association levels, but must not have served as NAR president.



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.