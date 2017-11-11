A True Commitment to Service Delivery

American Home Shield® (AHS®) delivers service excellence for buyers and sellers alike

When you’ve maintained a vendor relationship for more than four decades, the scope of service and measure of loyalty has to be pretty high. Such is the case with PMZ Real Estate in Modesto, Calif., and American Home Shield® (AHS®).

“PMZ has worked with AHS for more than 40 years,” explains Ben Balsbaugh, who is working hard alongside his team in a challenging market where demand is still running hard against a limited supply of homes.

“Like most markets, inventory continues to be a challenge for us,” says Balsbaugh, president of PMZ’s Residential Division. “We’re also seeing many potential sellers stay in their homes longer, given the 2-3 percent [borrowing] rate they obtained a few years ago. This, along with the lack of new-home builds, has contributed to our inventory constraints.”

Nonetheless, PMZ’s footprint continues to expand.

“We just opened a new office in Merced,” says Balsbaugh, “and we’re excited about the opportunities to serve that community in a more efficient manner.”

Part of the firm’s strategy to continued success begins with treating every client like family and educating them with regard to the benefits the home warranty can provide.

“The commitment to service delivery is high within each company,” says Balsbaugh.

A true leader in the industry, AHS recently introduced re-key coverage, the newest feature available in select states, including California. Always looking for ways to provide coverage that works harder for today’s buyers and sellers, AHS’ re-key service provides even more protection.

“The most frequent response we continue to hear from clients is that having an AHS home warranty offers comfort that the buyer has some budget protection against unexpected covered expenses after moving in,” says Balsbaugh, who goes on to explain that the firm’s local account executives are a key part of the equation.

“We have a few local AHS account executives and the regional vice president for Northern California in our local area,” says Balsbaugh, “and our clients can count on them to answer phone calls and help when needed.”

And sellers love the convenience of a home warranty, too.

“It’s one call to AHS, and help is on the way,” concludes Balsbaugh.

