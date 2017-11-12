Don’t Wait: Buying Will Cost More in Just One Year

Are you on the fence about owning a home? It may be better to buy now than wait.

The nation’s median home value is expected to grow by $6,275 to $208,975 just one year from today, according to Zillow, adding on to the already considerable funds homebuyers need now to own a home. The average homebuyer, in fact, has to add $105 more each month to their down payment savings (assuming a 20 percent down payment on a median-priced home) over the next year, or $1,260 total, to keep up with the rise in values.

In other words: It costs more to hold off.

“Sky-high rents and rising home prices are putting first-time buyers in a bit of a catch-22,” says Dr. Svenja Gudell, chief economist at Zillow. “Buying now with a low down payment can be riskier, and the offer may not be considered as competitive by the seller; however, a renter who saves for another year to reach a larger down payment may find that the home they love today is outside their budget a year from now. For those considering buying in the next year, getting into the market today may make more financial sense than they think.”

Homebuyers in hotter markets have to contribute even more to their savings if they wait. In San Jose, Calif., the average homebuyer has to add $599 more each month to their savings to purchase a median-priced home ($1,088,434) with 20 percent down ($1,088,434); in Seattle, Wash., the average homebuyer has to add $394 more each month to their savings to purchase a median-priced home ($479,451) with 20 percent down.

In other markets:

San Diego, Calif.

Additional Down Payment Savings Per Month: $267

Expected Median Home Value (Sept. 2018): $569,906

Riverside, Calif.

Additional Down Payment Savings Per Month: $266

Expected Median Home Value (Sept. 2018): $348,949



Sacramento, Calif.

Additional Down Payment Savings Per Month: $246

Expected Median Home Value (Sept. 2018): $388,336

Las Vegas, Nev.

Additional Down Payment Savings Per Month: $229

Expected Median Home Value (Sept. 2018): $247,331

Portland, Ore.

Additional Down Payment Savings Per Month: $227

Expected Median Home Value (Sept. 2018): $383,348

Boston, Mass.

Additional Down Payment Savings Per Month: $206

Expected Median Home Value (Sept. 2018): $443,047



San Francisco, Calif.

Additional Down Payment Savings Per Month: $192

Expected Median Home Value (Sept. 2018): $876,938

Denver, Colo.

Additional Down Payment Savings Per Month: $181

Expected Median Home Value (Sept. 2018): $383,667

