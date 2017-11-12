ONE Sotheby’s Dominates the Seller Leads Game in a Whole New Way

How Buyside gives one of Miami’s top brokerages the power to win more sellers and close more listings

Karina Lopez, marketing director for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty in Miami Beach, Fla., was looking for a new technology that could help her agents capture potential seller clients and differentiate themselves to win listing presentations. According to Lopez, Buyside has proven to do just that.

With the company for approximately four years, Lopez has been tasked with providing the best technology and service for the firm’s agents. “We’re fortunate to have an incredible brand like Sotheby’s behind us, but I also work to make sure we have the best local tools,” says Lopez.

One of the tools Lopez and the rest of the firm’s team has come to rely on is Buyside, a data science and marketing solution Lopez learned about from an affiliate in a Long Island Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty office.

“The system was the exact kind of tool we needed to make sure we not only provide a better service, but also give our associates a competitive edge.”

Lopez likes how Buyside allows the firm’s clients to access a huge amount of relevant, engaging data on a home in one simple inquiry, ensuring ONE Sotheby’s captures more seller leads than ever before.

“When it came to lead generation, we knew we needed to rely on more than website traffic that would hopefully result in an inquiry,” says Lopez. “Every real estate brokerage allows you to search for real estate, and there are national real estate portals that do the same. Buyside allows us to offer a new service and connect with prospects in a completely different way.”

Clients can submit an address and not only see an estimate of what the home is worth, but, more importantly, see exactly what the real-time buyer demand is for a home like theirs.

“It’s just like checking your savings account or the value of a stock,” says Lopez. “You want to see how it’s doing, but you don’t necessarily need to speak to a financial advisor—but if you need an expert opinion, it’s just a click away.”

The firm’s agents like Buyside because it helps them generate seller leads for prospects they may not have had access to otherwise, while clients like the platform because they can get information on one of their most personal investments.

“It allows them to begin instilling trust and building a relationship in a very natural way. The client is able to request more information and control the relationship to a large extent by requesting a formal consultation or signing up to receive updates. At the same time, the agent is given valuable information about a potential prospect in order to start working the lead,” adds Lopez, who goes on to explain that Buyside’s dashboard allows agents to do so much more.

“Our agents are able to input buyer information to see if any of our active listings match their search criteria. In addition, agents working with sellers are able to post pocket listings or listings that are coming soon,” says Lopez. “Allowing our agents to market a home before it goes live on the MLS is a huge advantage. And giving them the opportunity to double-end deals with someone else within the company streamlines the process, allowing everyone to win.”

Lopez is also impressed with the relationship she has with the Buyside team. With the success of any new technology dependent on how it’s rolled out and the kind of adoption you get from agents, Buyside doubles down on training and engagement activities.

“They’re simply amazing,” concludes Lopez. “Their head of Customer Success, Laura Scott, came down for trainings across our main offices. She expertly explained the system, made it incredibly relevant to the agents, and got them very excited about it.”

