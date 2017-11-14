Get a Quote, Make a Difference With Liberty Mutual

NAR PULSE—When you get a quote on home or auto insurance from Liberty Mutual, a REALTOR Benefits® Program Partner, they’ll donate $5 to NAR’s REALTORS® Relief Foundation to support survivors of disasters across America. Find out how you can save hundreds on your insurance coverage and give much-needed help to others. Offer is valid until Nov. 30, 2017. Save and support today!



Save on Products and Services You Already Use!

In just one year, over 800,000 REALTORS® saved a combined $59 million by taking advantage of at least one offering through NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program. Learn how you can save this year with industry-leading companies, including FCA US LLC (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Placester, FedEx, DocuSign and more. Learn more.

Have You Seen What’s Hidden Within the RPR® App Icon?

Introducing, digital shortcuts to the features you use most, now within the Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) app. Known as 3D Touch on iOS and Quick Shortcuts on Android, the shortcuts are really all about efficiency, enabling users to gain quick access to favorite RPR features such as nearby properties, an agent’s current listings, recent reports and saved searches. Discover the app.

