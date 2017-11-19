Engel & VÃ¶lkers Minneapolis Downtown Debuts Virtual Reality Theater

Engel & VÃ¶lkers Minneapolis Downtown has debuted a Virtual Reality (VR) Theater, equipped with Oculus Rift goggles, the company recently announced. The 110-inch theater screen allows a viewer’s friends and family members to immersively view listings through the eyes of the individual wearing the goggles simultaneously. The theater features two floors of reclining armchairs staged in stadium seating and enhanced lighting. The experience of the viewer wearing the goggles is projected onto the big screen, in real-time, allowing other viewers in the room to also participate.

The idea was conceptualized by Engel & VÃ¶lkers Minneapolis Downtown License Partner Geoffrey Bray and executed by Director of Operations Chris Peterson.

“We are absolutely thrilled to open our newÂ VRÂ theater, which is the perfect opportunity to combine technology with one-on-one service,” says Bray. “Virtual reality offers real estate professionals the opportunity to uplevel client experiences in previously unimaginable ways. Be it around the corner or around the world, viewers can step into a listing simply by putting on theÂ VRÂ goggles. The immersive viewing experience has the potential to be truly game-changing for the real estate industry, and we’re proud to be on the cutting edge of technology and innovation that allows us to better service our clients.

“VRÂ is here to stay,” Bray says. “As other industries struggle with how to translate the novelty ofÂ VRÂ into actual business value, the applications for real estate are clear and far-reaching. A more sophisticated experience, time-saving attributions and a distinct point of differentiation are just some of the benefits associated with this technology.Â We are beyond pleased to be a part of a brand like Engel &Â VÃ¶lkers, which in recognizing the value that innovation brings to our business, armed all of its shops across the Americas withÂ VRÂ technology earlier this year.”

