Best and Worst Places for Millennial Home-Buying

Members of the millennial generation, especially first-time buyers, are already struggling to purchase a home due to student loan debt, trouble saving for a down payment and tight inventory—factors cited in the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2017 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. According to GOBankingRates, slow wage growth and low unemployment rates across the country are also impacting the homeownership rate.

There are, however, specific locations that may be easier to purchase in because of low median list prices and low monthly mortgage payments. GOBankingRates rated the most and least expensive states across the U.S. to help millennial buyers find affordable housing. The report uses a median income of $60,932 to represent ages 25-34, and the following rankings are based on a 20 percent down payment and a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage.

Top 5 Most Affordable States



West Virginia

Median Lis price: $154,900

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 2.5 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $693

Ohio

Median list price: $150,000

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 2.5 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $704

Arkansas

Median list price: $150,000

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 2.5 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $757

Indiana

Median list price: $167,000

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 2.7 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $757

Iowa

Median list price: $169,000

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 2.8 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $766



Top 5 Most Expensive States



Hawaii

Median list price: $599,000

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 9.8 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,584

California

Median list price: $499,950

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 8.2 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,168

Massachusetts

Median list price: $419,900

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 6.9 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,833

Colorado

Median list price: $408,068

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 6.7 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,780

Oregon

Median list price: $352,000

Estimated time to save for a down payment: 5.8 years

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,551



For more details, read the entire GOBankingRates report.



