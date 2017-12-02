Mortgage Rates Inch Lower

Mortgage rates moved lower this week, with the 30-year, fixed rate averaging 3.90 percent, a decrease from 3.92 percent the week prior, according to Freddie Mac’s recently released Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®). The 15-year, fixed rate averaged 3.30 percent, down from 3.32 percent the week prior, while the five-year, Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate averaged 3.32 percent, up from 3.22 percent the week prior.

“The 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell two basis points to 3.9 percent in this week’s survey, but we closed our survey prior to a surge in long-term interest rates following an upward revision to third quarter U.S. Real GDP growth and comments by Federal Reserve Chair Yellen touting a broad-based economic expansion,” stated Len Kiefer, Freddie Mac deputy chief economist. “The market implied probability of a Fed rate hike in December neared 100 percent, helping to drive short-term interest rates higher. The 5/1 Hybrid ARM, which is more sensitive to short-term rates than the 30-year fixed mortgage, increased 10 basis points to 3.32 percent in this week’s survey. The spread between the 30-year fixed mortgage and 5/1 Hybrid ARM is just 58 basis points this week, the lowest spread since November of 2012.”

Source: Freddie Mac



