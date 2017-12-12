Veteran Couple Makes Dream Home a Reality in Realtor.comÂ® Video Series

Realtor.comÂ® has debuted “The Big Move,” an original video series sponsored by Veterans United Home Loans that follows a young military family as they search for and make their dream home a reality, the Move, Inc.-operated company recently announced. The series features Air Force Veteran Kameron Carver and wife Brianna on their journey to find a new home as they move their family of four from Georgia to Florida.

“We knew we wanted a place where we could flourish as a family, but didn’t know where to start,” saysÂ Kameron Carver. “Thanks toÂ realtor.comÂ®Â andÂ Veterans United, we discovered resources we wouldn’t have found on our own and were able to focus on finding and perfecting our dream home, knowing that we had professionals supporting us every step of the way. It was so nice to have everything we needed in one place.”

The Big Move’s six episodes capture pivotal points of Kameron and Brianna’s home search as first-time homebuyers, including:

Content Square 1.

BrowsingÂ realtor.comÂ®’s listings

Deciding on dreamÂ home requirements

Learning about VA loan eligibility and benefits and securing pre-approval

Working with a real estate professional to find and make an offer on the dream home

Remodeling their new home

“We know that creating your dream home is so much more than just a transaction,” says Nate Johnson, CMO of realtor.comÂ®. “When you are making what may be the single largest purchase in your lifetime,Â realtor.comÂ® offers the tools and information to be an indispensable resource every step of the way. The Big Move is a perfect example of howÂ realtor.comÂ® can simplify your home journey.”

“Our ultimate goal is helping veterans and service members find a place to call home,” saysÂ Kris Farmer, CMO at Veterans United. “It was so fulfilling to watch Kameron and Brianna’s story unfold as they transitioned out of the military and started a new life in a new state with a new job and a new baby. It was an honor to walk them through the process of using their VA benefit, and we loved being a part of their Big Move.”



For more information, please visit www.realtor.com/the-big-move.



Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.