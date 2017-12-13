As we learn to better build for the future, our minds often shift to what we need to do today to pay our bills next week or even next month. The difference between the proactive thinker and the reactive thinker is simple. The reactive thinker responds to urgent needs and is constantly focused on the very next transaction. The proactive thinker realizes that to have real success, real growth and a sustainable business, they must plan and execute their strategic plan with a high level of precision 90, 120, 180 and even 365 days in advance.

In helping multiple teams grow to exceed seven-figure incomes, it’s become clear that the difference between these exceptional performers and those who seem to be stuck is their ability to think, plan and execute today on the activities that will generate the desired results a year from now.

The key to success is found by using the following tools or systems to execute at a higher level:

A Business Plan Agile Project Manager My Perfect Week Scheduler Daily Success Habits Tracker

The WSS Business Plan focuses on building out four specific pillars of income. Many agents and brokers focus on one pillar and put all of their eggs in that basket. If an agent tells me that 90 percent of their business comes from referrals, I high-five them and tell them that their business will quadruple when we add the remaining three pillars. It’s important to understand that no more than 25 percent of your income should come from one single pillar.

The Agile Project Manager used by these high performers is the most amazing tool I’ve ever used to help me prioritize important projects and get clarity on what to focus on next. By using Agile, we have the ability to bring up new ideas while staying focused on our priorities. Agile is as much about tracking projects and tasks as it is about managing your business and your team.

My Perfect Week Scheduler is our way of time-blocking as we lay out our perfect week. The thought process behind this tool is to schedule the things that are most important first, such as family activities, prospecting, role playing and time to work with clients. Once you’ve laid out your perfect week, schedule activities when you have set time aside to do them. This discipline of time-blocking will give you more free time and allow you to truly focus on what’s important in your day. Remember, schedule family activities first in order to intentionally create the life you desire.

The Daily Success Habits Tracker (DSH) was created for those who desire personal accountability and a measuring tool to see how they’re actually doing in relation to what they had laid out in their perfect week. The goal of the DSH is to allow the client and their coach to see exactly what’s being done each day, as well as the results of those activities. Once we have the data created by using the DSH, we’re able to help the client refocus and spend time doing the activities that will generate the greatest return on their time investment.

To become a proactive thinker, start thinking in advance and learn to execute. Download these tools for free at WorkmanSuccess.com/Proactive.



Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Sign up today for a free business consult with Verl by sending an email to coach@verlworkman.com. To hire Verl to speak at your next event, email events@verlworkman.com.



For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.

