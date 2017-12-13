Product Showcase Webinar: Your New Social Media Solution â€“ RISMedia’s ACE

Agents Are Stepping Up Their Social Media Game â€“ Here’s How You Can, Too!



An agent’s to-do list is never-endingâ€”appointments, showings, closingsâ€¦not to mention all the moving parts of a transaction. Is it any wonder staying active on social media always slips to the bottom?

The agents in RISMedia’s latest webinar discovered an easy way to maximize their social media engagementâ€”without having to add it to their to-do list.

Join us next week for “Your New Social Media Solutionâ€”RISMedia’s ACE,” on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT, to hear successful agents and broker/owners share how they are using ACE to automatically post branded, consumer-focused homeownership, real estate and lifestyle content to their Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn platforms daily.

Speakers include Hillary and Garrett Stone, Broker/Owners, RE/MAX Cornerstone, Westland, Mich.; Cleve Gaddis, Gaddis Partners, RE/MAX Center, Atlanta, Ga.; and Travis King, Customer Care Manager, HER Realtors, Columbus, Ohio. Moderating the showcase will be Verl Workman, Founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems, Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Click here to register now for this helpful webinar. And if you can’t make Monday’s showing at 3 p.m. ET, simply click here to visit the ACE website and watch the webinar at your own convenience.



