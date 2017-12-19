Fannie, Freddie Suspend Evictions in Holiday Moratorium

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have imposed a mortarium suspending eviction lock-outs over the holiday, from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2. The moratorium applies to single-family and two- to four-unit properties owned by Fannie, and all foreclosed, occupied homes owned by Freddie.

“We’re taking steps to support families and to extend the timeline of help for struggling borrowers during the holidays,” said Jacob Williamson, vice president of Single-Family Distressed Assets at Fannie Mae, in a statement. “We also encourage homeowners who may be struggling with their mortgage to reach out to Fannie Mae or their servicer to get help. Options are available to avoid foreclosure, and we want to help pursue those options whenever possible.”

“As we have done in past years, we are suspending evictions over the holidays,” said Yvette Gilmore, vice president of Single-Family Servicer Performance Management at Freddie Mac. “For borrowers who may be experiencing financial challenges, we strongly urge them to contact their mortgage servicer to explore one of the Freddie Mac workout options.”

Administrative and legal proceedings can continue during the moratorium, though residents are allowed to remain in their homes, according to Fannie. Companies managing local evictions for Freddie can continue to file documentation, as well.



Source: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac



