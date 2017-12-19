Open and Ongoing Communication Vital to Keeping Transactions Alive and Well

Quicken Loans positions real estate professionals at the center of it all

For Deborah Robinson, a real estate professional with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Generations in Mobile, Ala., communication is the name of the game when it comes to successfully helping clients through the home loan process. And with Quicken Loans by her side, she never has to worry about being kept in the loop. In fact, the retail mortgage lender’s business model was designed to keep real estate professionals at the center of it all.

Having always had an interest in real estate, going through the home-buying process ultimately triggered Robinson’s decision to leave the non-profit world behind. Officially diving into the real estate industry in 2003, Robinson credits one particular buyer with introducing her to Quicken Loans.

“I had a buyer who was pre-approved with Quicken Loans come to me, and I needed to make a choice between moving forward with him as a Quicken Loans client or losing him,” says Robinson. “I chose to continue working with him, and it turned into the best thing to happen to me.”

A wonderful experience from start to finish, Robinson can’t say enough about Quicken Loans’ steadfast commitment to keeping the lines of communication open—a key piece of the puzzle in today’s technologically advanced environment.

“Not only have we been able to establish a great working relationship with our dedicated Market Manager Matt Conn, but we’ve also been able to introduce him to others in the area. Having Matt as a dedicated point of contact at Quicken Loans has been super helpful to my business. I get the power of a national lender, but the feel of a lender right down the street,” says Robinson.

The face of Quicken Loans in any given state, Market Managers are responsible for meeting face-to-face with clients, providing educational materials and keeping them up-to-date with the mortgage industry.

“Even though we say we want to work with someone local—someone we can see face-to-face—communication is key,” says Robinson. “As long as communication is occurring, the transaction is alive and well.”

While open and ongoing communication is paramount to a successful outcome, the benefits associated with working with Quicken Loans don’t end there.

“The timeline given with each transaction has either been met or beat,” adds Robinson, which goes a long way toward positioning her as a shining star among each and every client.

“The team members at Quicken Loans are on top of their game. They always present challenges that may be associated with any given transaction in a positive manner, providing a strategic game plan from the get-go,” says Robinson, who goes on to explain that the firm’s relationship with Quicken Loans continues to grow.

To those that have never used Quicken Loans before? “Give them the opportunity to explain to you what their product is, and to show you the great service they can offer,” concludes Robinson.

Paige Tepping is RISMedia's managing editor.

