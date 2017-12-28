3 Ways to Make Marketing Easy for Your Agents

Agents naturally need to focus a large amount of their time on showing homes, working directly with buyers and sellers and speaking and spending time with clients. But keep in mind, marketing is essential to growing their business, increasing their sphere of influence, strengthening their client base and locking down those clients and leads. Here are three ways you can make marketing easier for your agents and give them the tools and resources they need to grow their businesses in less time, so they can spend more time directly with clients.

Provide More Automated Marketing

Automation makes everything easier and faster. It is essential for a broker to provide agents with an automated marketing platform to help them manage the essentials of marketing their clients’ properties.

For example, when an agent enters a listing into the MLS, the platform should have the capability to automatically create a single property website, virtual tour, eFlyer, marketing PDF, Facebook post and other marketing items for the agent by combining information from their profile and the information and photos already entered into the MLS. This will help your agents be more successful, while saving them many hours of work and eliminating dreaded duplicate entries of the same data.

Offer Easy-To-Access Marketing Downloads

It’s important for your agents to use different marketing avenues to promote their brand and expertise. From presentations to buyers and sellers, promotional and educational videos and how-to-guides to their Realtor.com profile background, email signature and social media graphics, many of these marketing items can be created and made available for download without any customization necessary. Instead of forcing your agents to search for or create their own marketing and promotional materials, give them one central location to review, select and download these items to use at no charge and at a moment’s notice.

Provide Editable Templates in an Online Marketing Platform

Make traditional and digital marketing materials available and easy to order, edit, print, and download so agents can create customized marketing pieces. Providing templates for business cards, yard signs, eCards, flyers, every-door-direct-mail postcards and more will save your agents time, effort, money and stress– not to mention, it will help them build their individual brands. Have several template options for agents to choose from so all they need to do is enter their information in the editable fields and send right to print. For digital marketing deliverables, such as social media graphics, offer pre-designed and broker-branded graphics that automatically pull the agent’s personal information available for free download.

Customizable marketing designs give every agent the ability to generate leads, no matter their level of sales volume and help agents manage the complexities of individual marketing. Providing this resource also exemplifies your support and commitment to their individual success.

You can do this

If you don’t have these three types of marketing support already in place in your brokerage, make sure that you either find a source or a solution from the options available in the industry, build your own or align with a franchise that does offer these tools. Your agents will love you if you do.

Todd Sumney is HomeSmart’s Chief Marketing Officer.

For more information about HomeSmart International, please visit HomeSmart.com/Franchising.

