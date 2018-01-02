Send an RPR Mobileâ„¢ Report and Earn With MVP

NAR PULSEâ€”Generate an RPR Mobileâ„¢ Mini Property Report via your iOS or Android device between now and Jan. 15 to earn a technology trends download from the REALTORÂ® Store and a chance to win an Apple Watch 3 from the Member Value Plus (MVP) Program! Act now to take advantage of RPRÂ®’s school searching and reporting feature that offers REALTORSÂ® even more opportunities to find the best fit for their clients.

Broker Summit Registration Opens Jan. 8

Register for the 2018 REALTORÂ® Broker Summit, NAR’s premier broker event, between Jan. 8-10 and receive a special code to access advance registration for REBarCamp Nashvilleâ€”the largest FREE real estate technology training campâ€”before the general public. Learn more about NAR’s premier broker event, being held April 4-5 in Nashville, Tenn.!

NAR and Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2018

How will you get involved with BGCA in 2018? More than 200 REALTORÂ® Associations, members and firms have reported involvement with their local Club since the partnership began. Are you looking to get involved this year? Visit NAR.realtor/BGCA for examples of how the REALTORÂ® family has connected with Clubs in their community, and how you can do the same! Get started.

