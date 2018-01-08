Outpacing the Competition With a Streamlined Approach to Technology

Clareity’s simplified platform provides brokers a competitive edge

In real estate, it’s not about having a broad range of technology systems, but streamlining those services to create an efficient, easy-to-use resource that gives brokerages a competitive edge. This can be said of Clareity for Owner/Advisor of Engel & Völkers Los Angeles – South Bay Ben Larson.

Larson graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. In 2004, he entered the real estate industry, and three years ago, Larson—along with a business partner—purchased the Engel & Völkers franchise for the South Bay region of Los Angeles, Calif., which stretches from LAX south through Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beaches, as well as Torrance and Palos Verdes. He’s been using Clareity for the past six months after reading an article about the program and becoming familiar with the service through his MLS.

Content Square 1.

“I was familiar with them already from our MLS, so that gave them and their program instant credibility,” says Larson.

Clareity is an innovative authentication platform with a series of products that ensure brokerages are transacting in a secure and effortless way. One of Clareity’s most-used programs is its single sign-on (SSO) Dashboard, which centralizes various passwords and logins under a single login to make accessing applications a seamless process that doesn’t require memorizing multiple password combinations.

According to Larson, Clareity’s SSO Dashboard has provided him with the biggest benefits; stating that “Engel & Völkers is pretty advanced technologically, so it’s a huge benefit that our agents can access our different portals from one location, and typically without having to sign in to each system separately.”

Content Square 2.

The blend of easy sign-on, a customizable dashboard and the branded gateway give Larson and his agents an advantage in the real estate industry, especially when technology is ever present but not always easy to access.

“I think it definitely gives our agents an edge,” states Larson. “Agents are busy, and it can be overwhelming trying to take advantage of all the systems their brokerage offers.”

He adds that by giving his agents the ability to access everything from a central location, along with Engel & Völkers’ Online Training Academy, he is “equipping them with the tools they need to compete and succeed in a very competitive marketplace.”

Content Square 3.

The benefits trickle down to the consumer level, as well. In fact, Larson notes that he’s had multiple clients tell him he’s very efficient, to which he credits Clareity and its SSO Dashboard for its streamlined services. “Having our most-used programs like zipForm® and DocuSign® at our fingertips in one location when logging into the MLS is a huge advantage.”

But that’s not the only thing Larson utilizes Clareity for. He incorporates the platform’s notification feature to update his agents on the upcoming week so that they know about any special events and training sessions.

Most of all, Larson lauds the company’s efforts in providing ongoing support.

“The team at Clareity has been great,” says Larson. “I’ve made a number of change requests and they’re always right there ready to help. When I ask for a change or have a problem, they get it taken care of very quickly.”

For more information, please visit www.clareity.com.

