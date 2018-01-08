REALTORÂ® Magazine Accepting Entries for 2018 Volunteering Works Mentoring Program

REALTORÂ® Magazine is accepting entries for the 2018 Volunteering Works Mentoring Program, the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) recently announced. The program pairs mentors with REALTORSÂ® who want to expand their community service outreach. Those who work on small-scale charitable efforts are encouraged to apply.

“REALTORSÂ® across the country are dedicating their free time to make a difference in their communities,” says NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall. “Volunteering Works connects REALTORSÂ® by matching experienced volunteer leaders with other RealtorsÂ® who want to increase their reach and better serve their communities.”

Five Volunteering Works recipients will benefit from a year of one-on-one mentoring from a member of the Good Neighbor Society and a $1,000 grant as seed money to help implement improvements in their community program. The society comprises past recipients ofÂ REALTORÂ® Magazine’s Good Neighbor Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement in community service.

Applicants for the 2018 Volunteering Works Mentoring Program must be NAR members. The entry deadline is Feb. 23, 2018. For an entry form, please visit www.nar.realtor/gna and click “Nominate.”

Volunteering Works recipients are selected based on their dedication to volunteering and the potential for their charitable work to expand or improve with the help of an expert mentor. Ideal candidates have been active in charity work, can identify specific challenges they would like to address, and have specific goals for the future of their community service project.

A 2017 Volunteering Works mentoring recipient, Vickie Lobo of RE/MAX Champions of Upland, Calif., says the mentee experience gave her a lot of insight and inspiration as she built her charitable program.

“I was paired with a mentor who was my absolute best match,” says Lobo, who founded Community Miracle Makeover. “She advised me how get my nonprofit up and running and shared things to watch out for and mistakes not to make. She started where I am and has grown to assist hundreds of families every year, so her story is very inspiring.”

Lobo’s mentor, Cindy Barrett of Keller Williams Realty, a 2016 Good Neighbor Award Winner, founded the nonprofit Christmas In Action-Spartanburg.

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage sponsors the Volunteering Works Mentoring Program and the Good Neighbor Awards.

“Wells Fargo is delighted to team-up withÂ REALTORÂ® MagazineÂ again to recognize the volunteerism and leadership of REALTORSÂ® who make a meaningful difference in their communities,” says Martin Sundquist, executive director of the Wells Fargo Housing Foundation. “We applaud the work of the REALTORSÂ® involved with the Volunteering Works Program, because they create opportunities to accelerate the impact local nonprofits can make.”



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.



