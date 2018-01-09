How Making Your Bed Can Help Sell Your Home

Some people are fanatics about making their bed. It’s the first thing they do in the morning, and things just don’t seem right if sheets aren’t tucked in, pillows aren’t fluffed and a bed spread isn’t covering the mattress in just the right way.

Others don’t care. The thinking is, the bed is just going to be messed up again at the end of the day. Why spend that precious time making something, just to undo all that hard work in a few hours? This attitude is especially prominent among teenagers.

When selling a home, making the beds isn’t something to be debated, it’s an absolute must. Not only do beds need to be made, they need to be as perfect as possible. Potential buyers are sure to look at all bedrooms, and an unmade, messy bed will be a distraction.

Content Square 1.

One thing to consider is your bedding. If your sheets, blankets and comforters are looking a little worse for wear, investing in new bedding is an affordable way to spruce up bedrooms. Check to see if the edges of blankets are frayed, or if stuffing is emerging from tears in quilts.

If you buy new bedding, pick sets that fit in with various rooms. Make the master bedroom elegant with stylish sheets, make a guest room homey with a patchwork quilt and set the right tone in rooms for kids and teens.

Speaking of rooms for kids, if your child has a whole lot of stuffed animals on the bed, it may be time to get rid of some of them. Not to suggest that a favorite teddy bear has to be thrown away, but an overwhelming number of stuffed toys won’t look as cute to visitors as they do to you.

Content Square 2.

Teens also need to put a little care into their beds. Keep the bed clear of anything other than pillows, sheets, blankets, comforters, etc. Be strict about leaving clothes, notebooks, laptops, video game controllers and other things on the bed. Younger kids should be taught the same in regard to toys.

Also, be sure to keep your nightstands organized. If they’re overcrowded with items, clear them off. It’s okay to keep things like alarm clocks and books there, but items that are never used and create clutter should be removed.

It doesn’t take a lot to keep the bed and its surrounding area looking nice, and not doing so can create a bad impression and slow the process of selling your home.