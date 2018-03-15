A Good Mix of Content Yields the Greatest Social Media ROI

Social media is too easy to make big mistakes—yet more than half of REALTORS® polled in a recent Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) study said they aren’t getting the expected ROI on their social media investments.

Where, why and how? Actually, the answer is simple. For REALTORS®, the biggest social media mistake is relying too much on listings. In fact, more than 70 percent of agents polled in the same study cited listings as their most common form of Facebook posts. Not a good idea, says Reggie Nicolay, vice president of Marketing at RPR, a property-centric data and reporting app offered through the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

“The most effective social media campaigns shoot for awareness-building, not simply selling,” Nicolay says, who in the span of a few weeks garnered 3,200 early adopters to his new RPR Connect group on Facebook.

“Sharing individual listings on an as-needed basis is not a sustainable strategy when it comes to building awareness of an agent’s services,” says Nicolay. “Listings do not inform or engage consumers beyond those immediately interested in purchasing a home.”

Nicolay says a balanced mix of posts yields the greatest rewards. “Market activity reports, neighborhood data, buying and selling tips, and home improvement ideas offer agents a chance to communicate both market knowledge and valuable information to potential buyers and sellers, building a lasting relationship over time.”

Here are Nicolay’s top five strategies for REALTORS® who want to consistently engage and grow their spheres of influence above and beyond posting listings:

Build a 3Ps social media bucket.

Consistently share from your “3Ps” bucket of content: professional, personality, and passions.

Position yourself as a subject-matter expert.

Post less about listings and more about the market, like housing data and neighborhood activity.



Keep it simple.

Focus on one or two channels and make Facebook one of them. Also, join groups on topics that relate to you.

Target custom audiences.

Creating a custom audience on Facebook is easy. Create an ad, select a target audience, and have your message delivered to the exact group you want to reach.

Don’t be camera-shy.

Video marketing is more persuasive, increases sales, and will boost standings on Google search.

Realtors Property Resource (RPR), a REALTOR®’s singular source for property-centric data and consumer-friendly reporting, offers a host of on-demand learning resources. Visit blog.narrpr.com or sign onto the site directly at narrpr.com.



Laurie M. Brown is marketing and communications manager for Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®).



