Engel & VÃ¶lkers Opens Three Boston South Shore Shops

Engel & VÃ¶lkers has announced the opening of three shops along Boston’s South Shore: Engel & VÃ¶lkers Duxbury, Engel & VÃ¶lkers Norwell and Engel & VÃ¶lkers Plymouth. All are led by License Partner and Managing Broker Sheri Sibley.

“Along Boston’s historic South Shore, buyers are looking for homes ranging from large waterfront estates to small beach cottages, antique homes and new builds in planned communities,” says Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers Americas. “With such diverse inventory, Sheri and her team’s niche market knowledge and commitment to client service make for the right leaders to expand our growing New England presence, especially as Boston’s growing tech scene and cutting-edge healthcare and biotech industries draw buyers from around the country.”

“The world is shrinking, and the more global the business landscape becomes, the more important it is for businesses like mine to consider a larger platform that will allow our clients international exposure,” says Sibley. “With so much change happening in the real estate industry, the climate was right for affiliating with Engel & VÃ¶lkers. The brand has so much to offer, from their global reach and marketing to their systems and tools. Engel & VÃ¶lkers’ outstanding service culture, shop concept, marketing materials and outreach, and worldwide networking will help us to dominate in our markets.”

Sibley and her 30-plus team serve the South Shore, encompassing Cohasset, Hingham, Scituate, Norwell, Marshfield, Duxbury, Kingston, Plymouth, Pembroke, Hanover, Plympton, Weymouth, Braintree, Quincy, Halifax, Hanson, Abington, Whitman and Rockland.

