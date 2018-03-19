First Team Real Estate Chosen as Luxury Real Estate Board of Regents Representative for Orange County, Calif.

First Team Real Estate has been chosen as the exclusive Board of Regents representative for Orange County, Calif., by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate.

Board of Regents members are selected for their history of exemplifying leadership and enduring accomplishments in the real estate industry. As members, they have access to numerous benefits, including prime placement on the award-winning website LuxuryRealEstate.com and global networking opportunities with other top real estate professionals. Regents are also invited to attend exclusive meetings and events where they establish connections that allow them to collaborate with one another on a personal level, further increasing their global reach and more effectively showcasing their local properties and expertise on an international scale.



First Team Real Estate, founded by CEO Cameron Merage in 1976 with only five agents in one office, now has 2,000 agents and 20 offices, and was ranked No. 19 in closed unit volume in the nation, according to RISMedia’s 2017 Power Broker Report.

