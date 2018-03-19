Trulia Announces Ad Campaign, Mission Revamp

Trulia has announced an advertising campaign, “Insiders,” alongside a feature, “What Locals Say,” and a mission to “build a more neighborly world by helping you discover a place you’ll love to live.”

“More than 10 years ago, Trulia revolutionized the way people found homes by making real estate listings searchable online,” says Tim Correia, senior vice president and general manager of Trulia. “Fast forward to 2018, house hunters now expect to see listings on the internet. We understand that neighborhoods matter. Our new mission will guide Trulia to deliver even more innovative products to help buyers and renters discover and understand what it’s really like to live in a home and neighborhood before they move in, much like a trusted friend or neighbor.”

Available on for-sale listings and rentals on Trulia, What Locals Say offers homebuyers insights from locals. The feature has more than seven million answered polls and written reviews, highlighting what locals love about the neighborhood, and information like whether locals talk to their neighbors, see people walking their dogs, decorate their homes for the holidays, can find easy parking, take care of their yards, and more.

The campaign, “Insiders,” illustrates how Trulia delivers on its new mission, personifying the brand through colorful, authentic and entertaining neighborhood insiders—Paperboy Pete and Dog Walker Dana—who take viewers on a neighborhood tour of the world beyond driveways and mailboxes. The ads showcase Trulia’s 34 different map overlays that offer details on commute, reported crime, schools, and nearby businesses, and What Locals Say. In addition to the two ads (15- and 30-second formats) running across cable networks, the campaign also includes an additional spot built for digital video, as well as six-second pre-roll videos.

“We met with people across the country as part of our research, and one truth rang clear: When people search for a home, they are also searching for a neighborhood that suits their lifestyle,” says Alissa Reiter, vice president of Marketing at Trulia. “We want people to know Trulia as the trusted partner that will help them really understand a neighborhood’s community and culture.”

Trulia’s brand strategy and creative were developed in partnership with its agency of record, Venables Bell & Partners, a relationship that began last year. The ads were directed by Speck and Gordon with production company Furlined.

For more information, please visit www.trulia.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.