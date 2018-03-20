Take Your Branding up a Notch

NAR PULSE—Take your firm’s branding to the next level by claiming your .realtor™ web address. Use a .realtor™ to build your online presence with a domain that is unique and industry-specific. Don’t wait; stake your claim today.

New Video Series Keeps More Money in Your Pocket

Tax deductions made simple: Intuit®’s new video series for real estate professionals answers common questions around business and advertising deductions, home office space rules and mileage tracking. Intuit® is a proud partner in the REALTOR Benefits® Program, offering REALTORS® savings on TurboTax® and QuickBooks® Self-Employed. Learn more.

Brokers/Owners Get Started With RPR®’s Broker Tool Set

Discover how top brokers/owners/managers use the Realtors Property Resource® Broker Tool Set to measure performance, analyze market trends, and create leverage for their companies. Discover more.



Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.