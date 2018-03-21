Disruptors Abound: TMS Introduces ‘Happinest’ Real Estate Platform

Buying, selling, lending and insurance all under the same umbrella—that’s the offer on the table from The Money Source (TMS), a self-proclaimed unicorn-loving, joy-spreading company that is one of many in recent months to introduce disruptive business models within the real estate industry.

TMS’ new Happinest platform—launched on International Happiness Day—offers three products in one, promoting a streamlined process to save on time and costs. Consumers can choose “Find” to buy or sell a home, “Finance” for mortgage lending or refinance services, or “Protect” for various types of insurance: auto, home, flood and mortgage. Members who buy or sell with the service are eligible for a cashback reward, ranging from $350 to $6,500 depending on the sale or purchase price of the home.

“Our goal is to have a relationship with homeowners well before and well beyond the closing table,” said TMS CEO Darius Mirshahzadeh in a statement. “By being the go-to source for all things home, we’re going to dial up the joy of owning a home—and dial down the angst of homeownership—to make it a truly happy experience.”

WHITE PAPER: The Disruption of the Real Estate Industry: A Survival Guide for Brokers and Agents

The interface features bright, pastel colors with trendy job titles and buzzwords—such as ‘Loanologist’ and ‘Blissarama’—to capture a younger audience, perhaps the first-time millennial buyer or even that Gen-Z consumer who’s getting into homeownership early. But is the young-leaning branding enough to sway generations that are accustomed to researching a product for online reviews and comparative services before jumping in? It may be a challenge if the agent- and loan originator-vetting is completed by TMS instead of the consumer.

In order to participate in the program, users must work with a local TMS-network agent. The company’s certified agents hold the following qualifications:

At least five years of experience

Able to provide a full-service experience

A satisfaction rating of at least 90 percent

There may be a gap, however. The platform promotes a national search engine through which consumers can find their future home after using the company’s market research tools—processes that are traditionally left to real estate agents. (The role of a TMS-certified agent is only vaguely outlined within the company’s website.) Additionally, competitive pricing is the company’s leading selling point, but it could be difficult for buyers and sellers to gauge if they don’t have access to multiple agents, lenders or insurance products that they can compare.

Check out Happinest and The Money Source for more.

Stay tuned to RISMedia for more developments.



