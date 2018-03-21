ShowingTime Showing Index Increases 3.7 Percent Year-Over-Year

ShowingTime’s Showing Index in February increased 3.7 percent at the national level from one year ago, with the Northeast having the highest year-over-year increase in showings at 8.4 percent, followed by the South at 5.3 percent. Showings in the Midwest and West decreased, 0.4 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

“Buyer demand remains strong throughout the U.S. despite prices continuing to rise across the country,” says Daniil Cherkasskiy, chief analytics officer at ShowingTime. “We experienced a very substantial increase in buyer activity during the last spring season, and this year seems to be just as busy throughout all of the regions. Activity in the Northeast has especially increased as we head into the spring season.”

The Index tracks the average number of appointments received on an active listing during the month.

