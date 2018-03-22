Growing your social audience is heavily dependent upon the content you are sharing. To make an impact and grow your sphere, you must create unique content; however, coming up with content ideas can be challenging! Instead of spending hours trying to come up with new topics for your social channels and blog, we’ve compiled a list of April “happenings” for you to get started!

Tip: Use hashtags (#) to help people outside of your normal social reach find your content.

April Happenings

Some of the many April happenings include Autism Awareness Month, Lawn and Garden Month, Animal Cruelty Prevention Month, and Cancer Control Month. Here are some other things happening in April and ideas on how to create content around them.

April Fool’s Day – April 1

The strangest thing you’ve seen in real estate

Weirdest thing to prevent/stall a closing

DIY tutorial for something silly



Easter – April 1

Easter craft idea

Host or list area egg hunts

Ask followers to share their best and worst painted eggs



Friday the 13th – April 13

Poll on what your followers are most afraid of

Ask your followers what objects they use for luck

Share your Friday the 13th story; ask followers to do the same



Taxes Due – April 17

List of free tax resources

Print out free copies of Form 1040

Basic reminder to do taxes



General Topics

Celebrating holidays all day every day gets old fast. Be sure to mix in plenty of general topics of interest to keep your content well-rounded.

Paver patios vs. concrete patios

Scenic areas to soak up some sun

Locally-owned plant nurseries

Any TV shows or movies filmed or take place in your town?

Does your library/community center offer any classes?

List or review area dog parks

Real Estate

You are a real estate professional; it’s only natural that you should discuss real estate-related topics on your social channels and blog. Here are some topics that may appeal to your audience this April.

What you like about being a real estate agent

Choosing the right furniture for your space

What sellers can do to sell their home faster

What makes a senior-friendly home

Permits/licenses needed before you add a storage shed

How to tell if you’re ready to buy a home

Popularity of different property types in your area last month

Boosting your curb appeal

We hope you find some of these topic ideas helpful!

Patty McNease is director of Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit connect.homes.com.

