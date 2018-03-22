How to Keep in Contact With Past Clients Without Becoming a Nuisance

Closing a transaction shouldn’t be the end of a client relationship. In fact, it should be the start of something more—something that will put you in front of other real estate professionals, helping you become your client’s REALTOR® for life.

To maintain contact with clients, you have to strategize ways to stay in your clients’ lives and keep in touch without becoming a pest. Here are some tips to help you do just that, from the tried-and-true to the more creative and unconventional methods.

Use your referrals to get back in touch.

There is nothing more valuable to real estate professionals than receiving referrals from a past client. Aside from the potential new business lead, it’s a chance to re-establish contact. Once you receive the referral, immediately acknowledge it with a “thank you” to your client, either in a handwritten or email note, and if the referral leads to a sale, send a second thank you and a gift—preferably delivered in-person.

Provide clients with a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA).

They’ll appreciate the fact that you cared enough to do the legwork. Send your clients a condensed CMA either once or twice a year. Make sure that your communication doesn’t come across as a “hard sell;” instead, look at this as an opportunity to provide valuable information that could help you both in the long run.

Send out ‘Just Listed’ and ‘Just Sold’ cards.

This is a relatively easy way to stay top-of-mind with your clients and show them you’re consistently on top of your game, especially if you emphasize transactions made in a neighborhood in proximity to your clients.

Publish an electronic newsletter.

A great way to remind clients you’re available and ready to help should they need or want to make a change or know someone else who does. Ideally, you should publish every six weeks, with once per quarter being the minimum and the maximum being once every four weeks. Content is key, so make sure to avoid any “bragging” and include excellent, market-centric content.

Get creative by hosing an event or party.

Who doesn’t like a party? Hosting one for past clients—whether it be theme-based, like a Halloween costume party, or a casual wine and cheese gathering—showcases your creative side, as well as your willingness to go the extra mile to maintain your connections. A block party is another creative way to get people together. Grab coffee or even dinner with a client. Suggest a meeting at a local coffee shop or restaurant. The venue really doesn’t matter—what does is the fact that you’re making them feel valued not just as a client, but also as a friend.

As you work to become your clients’ “REALTOR® for life,” here’s probably the most important tip of all: As in most things in life, staying connected is all about being considerate.

