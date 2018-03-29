NAR Broker Tip of the Month: Keep REALTORÂ® Safety Top of Mind Year-Round

Here are four safety steps from NARâ€™s REALTORÂ® Safety Program that brokers can use with their agents:

Create a company policy that requires all new and potential clients to show identification before theyâ€™re shown a property. Encourage your agents to use Trust Stampâ€™s REALTORÂ® Safety Tool, which is free to members of NAR, and empowers them to verify the identity and trustworthiness of potential clients in just a few clicks. Create a customized Office Safety Action PlanÂ and review it on a regular basis with agents and staff. This includes a checklist of basic safety procedures that agents should follow. Use NARâ€™s Safety PresentationÂ for your office training program. Regularly share NAR safety survey data and infographics with agents during sales meetings to create an open dialog about safety. Sharable content available from NAR includes the 2017Â Member Safety Report,Â safety flyers,Â videos, and more.

