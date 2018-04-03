The 30th Annual Power Broker Report: The Biggest Footprints

The biggest brokerages have a mutual philosophy: expansion.

For the Power Brokers ranked in RISMedia’s 30th Anniversary Power Broker Report & Survey, growth is a moving target, constantly refined and worked toward. According to the survey, Power Brokers are focused most on recruiting, citing it as the No. 1 area they are investing in, followed by growing their market presence through the acquisition and/or establishment of new offices.

All told, the Power Brokers in the Top 1,000 comprise more than 480,000 agents and over 8,370 offices. Below are this year’s Top 10, both by agents and offices:

