Adwerx and Windermere Real Estate Partner on Online Listing Ads

Adwerx has announced it will power online listing advertisements for Windermere Real Estate’s Premier Properties program in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The program will serve the nearly 1,200 agents from more than 60 of the company’s offices in the region.

“Windermere is one of the biggest brokerages in the West and is known for their commitment to standards of excellence,” says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “This program gives their agents the confidence to know that their listing advertisements will be executed instantly on their behalf.”

Windermere’s listing ads are generated automatically and formatted to Windermere’s custom branding standards and specifications as soon as a listing is up for sale. The ads run for one week and can be extended and customized by the agents as necessary. In order to maximize the reach of the property for sale, the ads appear on Facebook and on popular mobile apps and websites, including local and national news outlets that consumers and potential homebuyers visit on a daily basis. In addition to the automated program for Premier listings, Windermere agents can choose to utilize the Adwerx program for all of their listings.

Content Square 1.

“This partnership with Adwerx represents yet another way Windermere Real Estate offers solutions for our agents that directly benefit their clients,” says Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Oregon/Southwest Washington. “Windermere’s Premier Properties program brings unique branding, targeted marketing and advertising to high-end listings. Adwerx digital ads are a great fit for this robust program, complementing additional features such as membership in the invitation-only Luxury Portfolio International network. In Multnomah County, Windermere represents one out of every four transactions for homes listed at $900,000 or more, and we’re excited to continue to expand our offerings for our luxury clientele.”

For more information, please visit www.adwerx.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.