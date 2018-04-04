Making Personal Connections Through Digital Solutions

Forget January 1. As I see it, the beginning of April is when the new year really begins—the real estate new year, anyway. This is when the housing market really starts kicking into gear, and there’s a contagious energy for what the coming months may bring.

For me personally, the anticipation this year is stronger than ever. I was named CEO of RE/MAX in late February, and this is my debut column for RISMedia’s magazine. This is an incredible platform for connecting with others in the real estate industry, and I’m charged up about sharing my thoughts and ideas with you.

The timing couldn’t be better, as I—along with more than 6,000 other attendees from over 60 countries—recently returned from the annual RE/MAX R4 Convention in Las Vegas. It was an amazing few days that celebrated the brand’s 45th anniversary by honoring our past while embracing our future.

One of the convention highlights was the announcement that RE/MAX, LLC had acquired booj, an award-winning technology company that’s laser-focused on providing the very best digital solutions to real estate brokerages and agents. The booj team is smart, talented, experienced, creative and very plugged into the challenges and opportunities created by real estate technology.

Best of all, the collaborative booj development approach results in highly relevant, best-in-class solutions designed specifically for real estate professionals. They work directly with brokers and agents on the front end, as opposed to reworking and shoehorning yesterday’s technology into a so-called “new” platform. They’re driven to reach higher all the time, constantly innovating to stay two steps ahead and make their products and services even better than before.

We’re extremely excited about the endless possibilities the booj acquisition presents us as a company and network. This opens up an entire new world for RE/MAX, and it will be fun to see where it takes us over the next few years.

Making the Tech Connection

Real estate remains a people and relationship business, and the right technology makes those connections even stronger.

The beauty of a tech provider like booj is that their services are specifically designed to streamline marketing, communications and digital presence. In turn, these efficiencies allow agents and brokers to spend more time where it counts: providing their personal expertise and delivering a magical experience for customers.

From data mining to virtual reality to artificial intelligence to strategic digital marketing, the landscape of technology and social media will be relentlessly dynamic in the next decade. Entire generations of young people are growing up with smartphones and all they deliver. It’s vital to connect with them where they live in the digital space. Expectations are higher. Patience is limited. Velocity and instant action are essential.

Faster. Easier. Personal. That’s what consumers expect in virtually every industry, particularly ours.

In the end, the best technology and social tools are all about communication. The right technology doesn’t build barriers; it breaks them down and strengthens the personal connections that are essential to any successful business.



Adam Contos is CEO of RE/MAX, LLC. For more information, please visit www.remax.com.

