NAR PULSEâ€”Join the evolution! The National Association of REALTORSÂ® announced this week that after 45 years, the iconic REALTORÂ® brand isÂ evolving to better represent the dynamic, multi-faceted, future-focused organization and members.Â Please visitÂ NAR.realtor/brandÂ to view the new logos, a short animation of the evolution of the iconic REALTORÂ® logo and FAQs.



Stand With Fair Housing at the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo

Attending the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo May 14-19? Be sure to visit the Fair Housing Act lobby display to pledge your commitment to Article 10 of the Code of Ethics, which states REALTORSÂ® should not discriminate against any person based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity. For more information on how you can commemorate the 50th anniversary visit, www.FairHousing.realtor.



Leveraging RPRÂ®’s Market Data Tool to Your Advantage Exclusively for Brokers/Owners/Managers

Get introduced to Realtors Property ResourcesÂ® (RPRÂ®’s) Market Data Tool for Brokers/Owners. Learn how to leverage the Data Tool’s 20 metrics data sets and 100+ charts, graphs, and tables to track and enhance company performance. Discover more.

Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.