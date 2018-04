NAR PULSEā€”Join the evolution! The National Association of REALTORSĀ® announced this week that after 45 years, the iconic REALTORĀ® brand isĀ evolving to better represent the dynamic, multi-faceted, future-focused organization and members.Ā Please visitĀ NAR.realtor/brandĀ to view the new logos, a short animation of the evolution of the iconic REALTORĀ® logo and FAQs.



Stand With Fair Housing at the REALTORSĀ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo

Attending the REALTORSĀ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo May 14-19? Be sure to visit the Fair Housing Act lobby display to pledge your commitment to Article 10 of the Code of Ethics, which states REALTORSĀ® should not discriminate against any person based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity. For more information on how you can commemorate the 50th anniversary visit, www.FairHousing.realtor.



Leveraging RPRĀ®’s Market Data Tool to Your Advantage Exclusively for Brokers/Owners/Managers

Get introduced to Realtors Property ResourcesĀ® (RPRĀ®’s) Market Data Tool for Brokers/Owners. Learn how to leverage the Data Tool’s 20 metrics data sets and 100+ charts, graphs, and tables to track and enhance company performance. Discover more.

