Keller Williams Expands in South America

Keller Williams has expanded in South America with KW Argentina, a new master franchise, as well as appointed new leadership in Colombia.

KW Argentina

Led by Regional Operating Principal Carlos Mayer, the Keller Williams franchise in Argentina is currently initializing KW Norte, a northern Buenos Aires-based market center. KW Norte is set to launch with 25 agents from O’Reilly, a local real estate firm specializing in residential and commercial transactions for more than 15 years in Argentina.

O’Reilly is one of the first major Argentina-based firms choosing to operate now under the Keller Williams brand in country. The firm sold 220 homes in 2017 alone.

Content Square 1.

A seasoned entrepreneur and business leader for more than 20 years, Mayer also brings with him Austral Real Estate SRL, a real estate marketing company specializing in the acquisition and sale of ranches, recreational and resort properties in Argentina and Chile. He plans to convert his business into a real estate agent team in KW Argentina’s first market center.

“We are thrilled to have Carlos and his core leadership team join our worldwide Keller Williams family,” says William E. Soteroff, president, Keller Williams Worldwide. “It is just one more example of the growth that leaders in Latin America are finding within Keller Williams.”

“We’re excited to be the newest KW family member in South America,” says Mayer, “and we have been actively leveraging Keller Williams’ robust network of international franchises, exchanging best practices and lessons learned prior to our launch.

Content Square 2.

“The education-based, agent-centric Keller Williams culture, along with its rich set of proven systems and models, will be a welcome addition to the Argentina’s estate market in so many ways,” Mayer says.

KW Colombia

In the fourth quarter of 2017, Keller Williams appointed new leaders to continue to grow the master franchise in Colombia. Regional Operating Principal Camilo Fonnegra is driving the efforts with his core team.

Fonnegra also serves as the leader of Fonnegra Gerlein, a full-service, mega-agent real estate team based in Bogota, Colombia, that is now joining the KW Colombia family.

Content Square 3.

Fonnegra Gerlein Keller Williams’ portfolio of services include landlord and tenant representation in sales, leasing and investment transactions, property management and appraisals. Across two offices, the company manages 750 properties and has a client base of more than 2,000 clients.

“The growth opportunity is huge in Colombia,” says Fonnegra. “Keller Williams’ models and systems are a game changer. The brand offers the best solution for our leaders and agents to scale up their businesses. Nothing like this before has ever been done in our country.”

The franchise has now launched in seven countries across Central and South America with 42 market centers and more than 1,500 agents.

“The KW Argentina team is already delivering value through agent-focused training for agents onboarding in the KW Norte market center,” says Ellen Curtis, COO, Keller Williams Worldwide. “KW Argentina, and KW Colombia, too, are building momentum across the continent, leading us to the next regional candidates in Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Paraguay. We are excited about the future for Keller Williams in South America.”

Across the globe, Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of Keller Williams, is now home to more than 6,395 international agents, 152 market centers and 29 regions operating outside of the U.S. and Canada. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, Keller Williams Worldwide regions include Argentina; Belize; Bermuda; Colombia; Costa Rica; Czech Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Greater Shanghai, China; Greece; Indonesia; Israel; Jamaica; Mexico; Monaco; Nicaragua; Panama; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; Southern Africa; Southern Cyprus; Spain; Turkey; Northern Cyprus; United Kingdom; and Vietnam.



For more information, please visit www.kw.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.