Long & Foster Named No. 1 D.C. Residential Real Estate Company by Washington Business Journal

Long & Foster Real Estate has been named the No. 1 residential real estate company in the Washington, D.C., metro by the Washington Business Journal. Long & Foster was first on the list for its area sales volume in 2017.

“These rankings show the commitment and focus that Long & Foster and our associates have in supporting clients through the home-buying and -selling process, and we’re thrilled to yet again be honored as the best brokerage by the Business Journal,” says Jeffrey S. Detwiler, president and CEO of The Long & Foster Companies.

“This honor recognizes the value of the knowledge and professionalism our team has in support of Long & Foster’s mission to help customers on their journeys home,” says Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “For 50 years, Long & Foster has been home to the best-trained, best-equipped real estate agents in the industry, and we will continue to provide unparalleled customer service to our buyers and sellers throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.LongandFoster.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.