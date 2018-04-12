Realtors Property ResourceÂ® CEO Dale Ross to Retire

Jeff Young Appointed COO and General Manager

Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) CEO Dale Ross is retiring as of May 1, the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) announced on Thursday. Ross began at RPR in 2008 as chairman of the advisory council charged with creating a proof of concept for the program and went on to create and implement RPR for NAR’s 1.3 million members.

Jeff Young, COO of RPR, will succeed Ross, assuming the combined duties of COO and general manager, and reporting to NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

“I would like to express my appreciation to Dale Ross for his achievements as CEO,” says Goldberg. “During the last eight years, Dale has built an incredible and highly skilled team. Under Dale’s leadership, RPR has not only fulfilled its original mission to create a high-value member benefit for NAR’s 1.3 million members, but has [also] led RPR to be one of the premier real estate databases in the industry. On behalf of NAR’s leadership team and membership, we would like to thank him for his service and dedication.”

As COO and general manager, Young will create “a more dynamic culture,” according to an NAR release, and also “increase synergies across RPR [and align] RPR’s mission with NAR’s strategic plans for 2018 and beyond, while creating further cost efficiencies throughout the organization.”

“This is a very positive direction for RPR and represents my expectation that RPR focus on optimizing its structure, allowing it to see increased efficiencies, while meeting its budgetary targets, as part of NAR’s overall organizational realignment,” Goldberg says.

Young has been COO of RPR since 2015. He began at NAR in 2008, as vice president with the REALTORSÂ® Information Network, and, in 2009, became senior vice president at RPR.

On Monday, NAR announced that RPR is seeing record usage; in February, it announced it would cut funding to the program, redirected to “other higher-priority NAR initiatives.”

RPR covers more than 160 million properties and is exclusive to members of NAR.



For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.



