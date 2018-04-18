Halstead Property Rebrands

Halstead Property has announced a corporate rebrand—”Halstead”—across its colors, logo, positioning and website. The company will refer to itself as either “Halstead” or, for context, “Halstead Real Estate.”

“Halstead is at a pivotal moment, and our rebranding is comprehensive, reflecting where we are today and where we are heading,” says Diane M. Ramirez, CEO and chairman of Halstead, who was alongside Clark Halstead at the firm’s founding in 1984. “Over the years, we have evolved from a boutique New York City firm to a force operating in urban, suburban and second-home markets across New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. We have built an internal foundation of incredible technology, marketing services and support companies without forgetting our mission as a real estate company based on relationships and skill. It is time to turn this outward. We have developed a brand that truly represents our strengths and this will carry us into our next chapter—the best one yet.”

According to the announcement, the brand’s “H” icon is multidimensional, with the flexibility to grow, overlay on photos or rotate. The corporate color set consists of a monochromatic palette of grays, while three additional color sets reflect Halstead’s various markets throughout the Tri-State region. Each of the firm’s major markets—Manhattan, the boroughs and the suburbs—has its own character and qualities.

“Our variety of palettes taps into a growing movement in design that redefines the role of color in corporate branding,” says Matthew Leone, CMO at Halstead. “Alongside strong visual elements, this use of color allows you to appeal in a deeper way to audiences by tapping into more visceral connections that people may have to things like regions, seasons and emotions. We look forward to this exploration.”

Additionally, the branding, developed by design firm Pentagram, includes a “Move to what moves you” tagline.

“Halstead’s new visual identity showcases the company and further allows it to stand out to the public and agents alike,” says Eddie Opara, partner at Pentagram. “The look is bold, contemporary and memorable. It speaks to the firm’s most powerful brand attributes while staying true to its core values and strengths.”

The announcement was made to more than 1,000 Halstead agents at the firm’s Annual Meeting on April 16 at Cipriani’s in New York City.

For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.



