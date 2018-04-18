MoxiWorks Captivates Employees From Industry Leaders

With a growing presence in the startup world, MoxiWorks has attracted and hired business development directors who came from other industry leaders, including CoreLogic, Lone Wolf, Market Leader and realtor.com®.

“MoxiWorks provides the perfect package for me: great leadership and a shared vision for helping to connect the industry, a great team with a customer-first mentality, and a strong platform with lots of new innovations and rapid development cycles,” says Alex Jacobs, director of Business Development at MoxiWorks and formerly with CoreLogic and Lone Wolf. “The open platform that MoxiWorks has created allows clients to connect whatever partners they need, which creates the best possible environment for their agents. It’s why we’re so passionate about what we do here.”

In January, Hanna Holdings’ invested in MoxiWorks. The company is now owned by three leaders in real estate: Hanna Holdings, Long & Foster Real Estate and Windermere Real Estate. Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has also partnered with MoxiWorks to power the LeadingRE Cloud.

“Alex [Jacobs], Nick [Van Valkenberg, director of business development] and Bennett [Hutt, director of business development and formerly with realtor.com] all came from other large, well-known tech companies in real estate, and are able to act as trusted advisers,” says Georgia Perez, VP of Business Development at MoxiWorks. “With a truly open platform in the Moxi Cloud, brokerages can assemble all of the best-in-class products they need, having confidence that they will all work together, regardless of who the provider is. Having these three experienced and dedicated sales professionals on our team to help brokerages navigate the sea of choices is a real gift to our clients.”

“MoxiWorks has had a progressive trajectory in terms of where they’re taking their technology, and, most importantly, the Moxi Cloud open platform concept they’ve brought to life is transforming the industry as we know it,” says Hutt.

“Other industries that rely on technology have all moved to the cloud, use API integrations, and strive to make the lives of its users easier,” says Van Valkenberg. “While I enjoyed working for other industry leaders, I’ve always strived to be with the innovators and MoxiWorks absolutely checked that box for me. I mean…have you seen the product?”

“There is a lot of talk about technology in real estate these days, and a lot of shiny objects that glitter for a moment and become unadopted shelfware soon thereafter,” Perez says. “By providing a truly open platform that integrates, streamlines brokerage operations, and drives agent productivity, the MoxiWorks sales team is able to serve brokerages’ actual needs in ways not previously available in the industry.”

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com.



